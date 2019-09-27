The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Comparing side by side

Both The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Chemicals industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Sherwin-Williams Company 530 1.83 82.03M 11.57 44.34 Albemarle Corporation 65 0.96 105.40M 6.23 11.71

Table 1 demonstrates The Sherwin-Williams Company and Albemarle Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Albemarle Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Sherwin-Williams Company. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The Sherwin-Williams Company’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Sherwin-Williams Company 15,487,001.34% 29.7% 5.5% Albemarle Corporation 161,063,569.68% 19.2% 9.1%

Volatility and Risk

The Sherwin-Williams Company’s volatility measures that it’s 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.28 beta. Albemarle Corporation’s 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of The Sherwin-Williams Company is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Albemarle Corporation is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Albemarle Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Sherwin-Williams Company and Albemarle Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Sherwin-Williams Company 0 5 7 2.58 Albemarle Corporation 1 2 5 2.63

The Sherwin-Williams Company has an average price target of $510.58, and a -6.19% downside potential. On the other hand, Albemarle Corporation’s potential upside is 34.47% and its average price target is $91.63. The data provided earlier shows that Albemarle Corporation appears more favorable than The Sherwin-Williams Company, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.9% of The Sherwin-Williams Company shares and 96.7% of Albemarle Corporation shares. About 0.2% of The Sherwin-Williams Company’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Albemarle Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Sherwin-Williams Company 2.38% 11.22% 14.65% 26.6% 16.53% 30.39% Albemarle Corporation -3.4% 3.74% -1.5% -9.04% -21.06% -5.33%

For the past year The Sherwin-Williams Company had bullish trend while Albemarle Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 15 factors The Sherwin-Williams Company beats Albemarle Corporation.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment manufacturer product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand. The company also licenses technology and trade names. As of December 31, 2016, its Paint Stores Group segment operated 4,180 company-operated specialty paint stores; Global Finishes Group segment operated 288 company-operated branches; and Latin America Coatings Group segment operated 339 company-operated stores. The company also sells its products through direct sales staff and outside sales representatives to retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third party distributors. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It also manufactures cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets. In addition, the company offers bromine and bromine-based solutions for fire safety, chemical synthesis, mercury control, water purification, beef and poultry processing, and various other industrial applications, as well as for the oil and gas well drilling, and completion fluids applications. Further, Albemarle Corporation provides clean fuels technologies, which is primarily composed of hydroprocessing catalysts; and heavy oil upgrading, which is primarily composed of fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives for application in the refining industry. It serves petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, food safety, and custom chemistry services markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.