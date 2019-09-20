The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Analysts See $6.47 EPS; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Analysts expect The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report $6.47 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.79 EPS change or 13.91% from last quarter’s $5.68 EPS. SHW’s profit would be $596.90M giving it 21.24 P/E if the $6.47 EPS is correct. After having $6.57 EPS previously, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s analysts see -1.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.28% or $6.94 during the last trading session, reaching $549.78. About 517,076 shares traded or 4.35% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview

Among 5 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $50 lowest target. $57.40’s average target is 4.21% above currents $55.08 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, March 28 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of LUV in report on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, May 20. See Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) latest ratings:

Southwest Airlines Co. operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. The company has market cap of $29.61 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a total of 723 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 8 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, and Cuba. It has a 12.79 P/E ratio. It also sells frequent flyer points and related services to business partners participating in the Rapid Rewards frequent flyer program, such as car rental agencies, hotels, restaurants, and retailers.

The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 4.01M shares traded or 10.83% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. The company has market cap of $29.61 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a total of 723 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 8 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, and Cuba. It has a 12.79 P/E ratio. It also sells frequent flyer points and related services to business partners participating in the Rapid Rewards frequent flyer program, such as car rental agencies, hotels, restaurants, and retailers.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, makes, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail clients primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $50.72 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It has a 44.21 P/E ratio. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment maker product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, makes, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail clients primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $50.72 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It has a 44.21 P/E ratio. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment maker product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $216,035 was bought by FETTIG JEFF M.