The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Analysts See $6.37 EPS; Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund (MMU) Has 1.43 Sentiment

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc (MMU) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.76, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 20 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 14 decreased and sold equity positions in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 4.70 million shares, down from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

Analysts expect The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report $6.37 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.64 EPS change or 11.17% from last quarter’s $5.73 EPS. SHW’s profit would be $588.06M giving it 17.92 P/E if the $6.37 EPS is correct. After having $3.60 EPS previously, The Sherwin-Williams Company’s analysts see 76.94% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.24% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $456.6. About 488,171 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces

Among 10 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sherwin-Williams had 18 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $47000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 24. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, March 22. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SHW in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 26 report. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 22 by JP Morgan.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity. $216,035 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) was bought by FETTIG JEFF M.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, makes, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail clients primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $42.15 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, and Latin America Coatings Group. It has a 39.11 P/E ratio. It offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, automotive finishes and refinish products, original equipment maker product finishes, and related items under the Sherwin-Williams brand.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $1.13 per Common Share – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Confirms Settlement of Nearly 20-Year-Old California Lead Litigation – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams: Progressing Nicely Following Valspar Merger – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) , ConAgra Brands (CAG), and NL Industries (NL) agree to pay $305 million to settle lead paint lawsuit in California – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold The Sherwin-Williams Company shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Investment Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Sei accumulated 71,249 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cap Innovations Lc holds 0.56% or 500 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Com invested in 502,957 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,727 shares. Natixis Advsr L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 76,965 shares. Cibc World Mkts Inc holds 0.02% or 8,432 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel invested in 1.03% or 112,276 shares. Winslow Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.95% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 0.04% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 8,700 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Griffin Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 633 shares. Penobscot Investment Management Company accumulated 13,864 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust And holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,447 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 49,416 shares.

More notable recent Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. (NYSE:MMU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Retirements – Business Wire” on January 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CEF NAD: Tax-Free Income Becoming Enticing? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Tax Exempt CEF Portfolio Generating Over 5% Income – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2015. More interesting news about Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. (NYSE:MMU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tax Free Income From Municipal Bond Closed End Funds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2015 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Express Inc (EXPR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.13. About 71,852 shares traded. Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. (MMU) has risen 5.79% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500.

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $611.67 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It has a 523.33 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.