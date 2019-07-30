The Scotts Miracle (SMG) Stock Rose While Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Upped Holding by $386,880; As Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Valuation Declined, Pl Capital Advisors Increased Position

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.83 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.29M, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Mich for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $483.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 74,290 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.21% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 28.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 4,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,301 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 17,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in The Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $102.25. About 391,846 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: About 20% of Sunlight’s Current Sales are From Distributing Hawthorne Product; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q ADJ EPS $2.88, EST. $3.31; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO ACQUIRE SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN THE EVOLUTION OF THE HAWTHORNE GARDENING COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Purchase Expected to Reduce FY2018 Adjusted EPS by 30c-40c; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Sees Sunlight Supply Deal Cutting FY18 Adj EPS by 30c-40c; 24/04/2018 – The Scotts Company Powers New Innovative Customer Experience with Talkdesk; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – BENEFITS FROM TRANSACTION ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE YEAR-OVER-YEAR NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS BY $0.60 TO $0.80 PER SHARE IN FY 2019

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Etf (IWR) by 29,720 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $76.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,836 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM).

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week, July 29 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Sundial IPO, Earnings Take The Spotlight – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 5 Most Profitable Pot Stocks on the Planet – Motley Fool” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Marijuana Stocks That Raised Their Dividends – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corporation stated it has 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Burney holds 0.08% or 15,828 shares. Skylands Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 25,900 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Legal & General Group Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 62,839 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust reported 22,301 shares. Fil holds 0.07% or 588,161 shares. Connable Office Inc holds 0.05% or 3,484 shares in its portfolio. 31,265 were reported by Invesco. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 690 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,417 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 48,406 are held by Pnc Finance Gp. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 0.01% or 310,750 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management reported 113,946 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $197,397 activity.

More notable recent Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Independent Bank Corporation Announces Date for Its First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” on March 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FFBC,APO,IBCP,FITB – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank (IBCP) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10M and $344.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 654,981 shares to 975,189 shares, valued at $14.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.