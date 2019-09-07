The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) and CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN), both competing one another are Agricultural Chemicals companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company 93 1.91 N/A 5.55 20.20 CVR Partners LP 4 1.01 N/A -0.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company and CVR Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company 0.00% 57.9% 7.3% CVR Partners LP 0.00% -10% -4.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.85 beta indicates that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is 15.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, CVR Partners LP has a 1.04 beta which is 4.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, CVR Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CVR Partners LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.7% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company shares and 39.3% of CVR Partners LP shares. About 0.8% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 34.65% of CVR Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company 7.8% 13.34% 24.07% 57.03% 44.82% 82.53% CVR Partners LP 6.04% 8.6% 13.48% 11.91% 18.13% 18.82%

For the past year The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company was more bullish than CVR Partners LP.

Summary

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company beats on 8 of the 8 factors CVR Partners LP.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products. The company also provides gardening and landscape products, such as water soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions. In addition, it offers hydroponic products that help users grow plants, flowers, and vegetables in an indoor or urban environment; and insect control products, rodent control products, and weed control products for home areas. The company offers its products under the Scotts, Turf Builder, EZ Seed, LiquaFeed, Water Smart, PatchMaster, GrubEx, EdgeGuard, Snap, Handy Green II, Scotts OxiCleanTM3, Miracle-Gro, Osmocote, Hyponex, Earthgro, SuperSoil, Ortho, Nature Scape, Miracle-Gro Organic Choice, Nature's Care, Whitney Farms, EcoScraps, Gro-ables, General Hydroponics, Gavita, AeroGarden, Botanicare, Vermicrop, Agrolux, Can-Filters, Fafard, Ortho, Tomcat, Roundup, and Groundclear brand names. It serves home centers, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs, large hardware chains, independent hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, food and drug stores, and indoor gardening and hydroponic distributors and retailers through a direct sales force, and network of brokers and distributors. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Marysville, Ohio.