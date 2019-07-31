The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Reaches $112.21 52-Week High; Perigon Wealth Management Increased Its Boeing Co (BA) Position

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 27.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perigon Wealth Management Llc acquired 915 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Perigon Wealth Management Llc holds 4,281 shares with $1.64 million value, up from 3,366 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $194.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $346.43. About 1.73M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Boeing’s decline comes after a report said President Donald Trump wishes to slap $60 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY 20 B737-8, 10 B737-10 FROM BOEING; 30/04/2018 – BOEING SERVICES UNIT’S SALES GROWING AT 8% PACE VS. 6% IN 2017; 05/04/2018 – Airbus Could Use U.S.-China Spat Against Boeing: Trade Update; 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines; 28/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Aircraft giant Boeing hit by malware virus believed to be WannaCry; 19/05/2018 – Cuba in mourning after worst plane crash in nearly 30 years; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO OFFER ROHDE & SCHWARZ SDAR TO H-47 CHINOOK CUSTOMERS; 23/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L SAYS TRENT 7000 AERO ENGINE NOT AFFECTED BY ISSUES WHICH HAVE AFFECTED TRENT 1000 ENGINE; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP PLANS ORDER FOR WIDEBODY DREAMLINER 787 IN NEXT FEW WEEKS – CO-FOUNDER

The stock of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) hit a new 52-week high and has $117.82 target or 5.00% above today's $112.21 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $6.22B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. If the $117.82 price target is reached, the company will be worth $311.20 million more. The stock increased 8.64% or $8.92 during the last trading session, reaching $112.21. About 667,223 shares traded or 50.68% up from the average. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $197,397 activity. HAGEDORN KATHERINE LITTLEFIELD sold $197,397 worth of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) on Monday, February 4.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.22 billion. The Company’s Lawn Care segment offers lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products. It has a 24.94 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Gardening and Landscape segment provides water soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, live goods and seeding solutions, and hydroponic gardening products.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased Sector Spdr Engy Select (XLE) stake by 5,004 shares to 7,959 valued at $534,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 8,499 shares and now owns 43,358 shares. Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ (BRKB) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million. On Monday, February 4 KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,557 shares. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.