The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Reaches $101.21 52-Week High; Falcon Minerals – Class A (FLMN) Shorts Decreased By 6.28%

Falcon Minerals Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:FLMN) had a decrease of 6.28% in short interest. FLMN’s SI was 362,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.28% from 387,000 shares previously. With 253,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Falcon Minerals Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s short sellers to cover FLMN’s short positions. The SI to Falcon Minerals Corporation – Class A’s float is 1.12%. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.83. About 54,033 shares traded. Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) has declined 15.65% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.08% the S&P500.

The stock of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) hit a new 52-week high and has $106.27 target or 5.00% above today’s $101.21 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $5.61B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $106.27 price target is reached, the company will be worth $280.70M more. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $101.21. About 194,412 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 6.29% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Is Largest Distributor of Hydroponic Products in U.S; 20/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Announces Final GRO1000 Community Garden Grant Recipients; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Expects to Close Deal by June 1; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT $450 MLN; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 19/03/2018 FLOWR, SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO UNIT HAWTHORNE IN R&D ALLIANCE; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Purchase Expected to Reduce FY2018 Adjusted EPS by 30c-40c; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Fiscal 2017 Sales Were About $460M; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Scotts Miracle Gro For Downgrade On Sunlight Supply Acquisition Announcement; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES

Analysts await The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 2.62% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.67 per share. SMG’s profit will be $151.98 million for 9.23 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.64 actual EPS reported by The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). First Republic Investment Management has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 14,554 shares. Moreover, Mai Mgmt has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). 34,593 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability accumulated 123,433 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 51,157 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Da Davidson And Com has 0.05% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 34,748 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 3,420 shares. Charter Trust Communication has invested 0.03% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Northern Trust holds 0.01% or 705,500 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Pnc Fincl Service Group Incorporated Inc invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Earnest Lc has 1.28M shares for 0.96% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s (NYSE:SMG) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Best Marijuana ETFs for Conservative Portfolios – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Rose 10% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Canopy Growth vs. Scotts Miracle-Gro – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.61 billion. The Company’s Lawn Care segment offers lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products. It has a 22.49 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Gardening and Landscape segment provides water soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, live goods and seeding solutions, and hydroponic gardening products.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $197,397 activity. HAGEDORN KATHERINE LITTLEFIELD sold $197,397 worth of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) on Monday, February 4.

Among 4 analysts covering Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Falcon Minerals had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 29 by Stifel Nicolaus.