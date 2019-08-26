The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Forms $104.09 Double Top; Gridsum Holding – American Depositary Shares (GSUM) Sellers Decreased By 23.85% Their Shorts

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) formed double top with $109.29 target or 5.00% above today’s $104.09 share price. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has $5.78B valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $104.09. About 45,863 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & S; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Purchase Expected to Reduce FY2018 Adjusted EPS by 30c-40c; 03/05/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces the Appointment of Former Chief Financial Officer David C. Evans to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Debuts Water Positive Docuseries on Harmful Algal Bloom Water Crisis; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Scotts Miracle Gro For Downgrade On Sunlight Supply Acquisition Announcement; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Scotts Miracle-Gro Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn; 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Fiscal 2017 Sales Were About $460M; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO ACQUIRE SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR STEP FORWARD IN THE EVOLUTION OF THE HAWTHORNE GARDENING COMPANY

Gridsum Holding Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:GSUM) had a decrease of 23.85% in short interest. GSUM’s SI was 557,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 23.85% from 732,600 shares previously. With 49,500 avg volume, 11 days are for Gridsum Holding Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:GSUM)’s short sellers to cover GSUM’s short positions. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.04. About 6,538 shares traded. Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) has declined 53.30% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GSUM News: 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM) and; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Gridsum Holding Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 11/05/2018 – GRIDSUM HOLDING – NO DECISIONS BEEN MADE BY SPECIAL COMMITTEE WITH RESPECT TO CO’S RESPONSE TO THE PROPOSAL OR ANY OTHER ALTERNATIVE TRANSACTION; 23/04/2018 – Gridsum Reports Suspension of Audit Report on Fincl Statements; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Gridsum Holding Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018 (GSUM); 30/04/2018 – Gridsum Receives NASDAQ Notice Relating to Late Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F; 01/05/2018 – Gridsum Announces Proposed Investment from FutureX Capital; 14/03/2018 – GRIDSUM EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH BEIJING GEHUA CATV NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – Gridsum Reports Suspension of Audit Report on Financial Statements; 23/04/2018 – Gridsum Holding: Investors Should Not Rely on That Audit Opinion

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $56.52 million activity. Shares for $19.97M were sold by Hagedorn Partnership – L.P..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 63,599 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation owns 22,301 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. State Street has 1.03 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bridges Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt holds 2.58 million shares. United Advisers Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). First Manhattan has 760 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 164,797 shares. Mai invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Parthenon Ltd holds 34,735 shares. Invest House Llc holds 221,170 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager L P accumulated 0.19% or 39,905 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 16,788 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).