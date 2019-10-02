The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) EPS Estimated At $-0.89; ATHERSYS (ATHX) Sentiment Is 2.1

ATHERSYS (ATHX) investors sentiment increased to 2.1 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.97, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 44 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 21 sold and trimmed positions in ATHERSYS. The funds in our database now hold: 32.17 million shares, up from 28.76 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding ATHERSYS in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 15 Increased: 30 New Position: 14.

Analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report $-0.89 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 18.67% from last quarter’s $-0.75 EPS. After having $3.11 EPS previously, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s analysts see -128.62% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $101.52. About 241,602 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Expects to Close Deal by June 1; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Is Largest Distributor of Hydroponic Products in U.S; 30/04/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CEO JIM HAGEDORN SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 24/04/2018 – The Scotts Company Powers New Innovative Customer Experience with Talkdesk; 19/03/2018 FLOWR, SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO UNIT HAWTHORNE IN R&D ALLIANCE; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO 2Q ADJ EPS $2.88, EST. $3.31

It closed at $1.31 lastly. It is down 26.06% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHX News: 01/05/2018 – Athersys and Healios Extend by One Month the Period to Complete Collaboration Expansion Agreements; 13/03/2018 – Athersys Announces Equity Investment and Binding Letter of Intent to Expand HEALIOS K.K. Collaboration; 13/03/2018 – ATHERSYS INC ATHX.O – WOULD RECEIVE COMMITTED PAYMENTS OF $35 MLN, AS WELL AS ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS, INCLUDING MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES; 23/04/2018 – UTHEALTH, ATHERSYS TO CONDUCT MULTISTEM CELL THERAPY TRIAL; 01/05/2018 – ATHERSYS, HEALIOS EXTENSION TO COMPLETE EXPANSION TERMS; 13/03/2018 – ATHERSYS ATHX.O – DR. HARDY KAGIMOTO, CEO OF HEALIOS, WOULD BE NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO ATHERSYS BOARD AT NEXT ANNUAL MEETING IN JUNE 2018; 13/03/2018 – Athersys and Healios Announce Binding Letter of Intent to Expand MultiStem Collaboration; 13/03/2018 – Athersys 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 23/03/2018 – HEALIOS K.K. Reports 8.7% Stake In Athersys; 10/05/2018 – Athersys 1Q Loss/Shr 8c

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. The company has market cap of $200.01 million. The Company’s clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers.

More notable recent Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Stem Cell Triple Play Revisited – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Athersys: Potential Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Athersys (ATHX) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Shares Have Dropped 25%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Winfield Associates Inc. holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Athersys, Inc. for 42,350 shares. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership owns 100,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Next Financial Group Inc has 0.03% invested in the company for 145,500 shares. The Illinois-based Prudential Plc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management), a Tennessee-based fund reported 30,000 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $56.52 million activity. Hagedorn Partnership – L.P. sold $19.97 million worth of stock.

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Marijuana Stock Buy: Scotts Miracle-Gro vs. Innovative Industrial Properties – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Scotts Miracle-Gro Might Have the Best Marijuana Strategy – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.63 billion. The Company’s Lawn Care segment offers lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products. It has a 15.34 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Gardening and Landscape segment provides water soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, live goods and seeding solutions, and hydroponic gardening products.

Investors sentiment is 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 17 investors sold The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company shares while 79 reduced holdings. only 59 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 35.82 million shares or 1.20% more from 35.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 32,328 shares. Park Oh invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Voya Investment Management Limited Com reported 10,936 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd reported 10,285 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 43 shares. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 223,633 shares. Parthenon Ltd Co holds 0.73% or 34,735 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 58,226 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 156,522 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.02% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Ww Asset Management Inc has 0.01% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Cwm Ltd Llc holds 106,376 shares. California Employees Retirement System invested 0.01% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). 6,407 are held by Bankshares. The Georgia-based Synovus Fincl has invested 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).