The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) and Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Comparison side by side

As Agricultural Chemicals companies, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) and Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company 80 1.89 N/A 5.55 15.64 Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. 2 6.40 N/A -0.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company and Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) and Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company 0.00% 57.9% 7.3% Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. 0.00% -117.4% -39.1%

Volatility and Risk

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s 0.89 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.’s 108.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.08 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company are 1.6 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company and Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company 0 1 0 2.00 Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s downside potential currently stands at -30.58% and an $70 consensus price target. Competitively Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. has an average price target of $2.5, with potential upside of 72.41%. The results provided earlier shows that Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. appears more favorable than The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company and Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.6% and 80%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s share held by insiders are 28.9%. Comparatively, 0.8% are Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company -5.51% 6.53% 11.88% 17.05% 6.29% 41.31% Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. 9.03% 9.03% 13.42% 9.74% -4.52% 14.97%

For the past year The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company was more bullish than Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Summary

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company beats on 6 of the 10 factors Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products. The company also provides gardening and landscape products, such as water soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions. In addition, it offers hydroponic products that help users grow plants, flowers, and vegetables in an indoor or urban environment; and insect control products, rodent control products, and weed control products for home areas. The company offers its products under the Scotts, Turf Builder, EZ Seed, LiquaFeed, Water Smart, PatchMaster, GrubEx, EdgeGuard, Snap, Handy Green II, Scotts OxiCleanTM3, Miracle-Gro, Osmocote, Hyponex, Earthgro, SuperSoil, Ortho, Nature Scape, Miracle-Gro Organic Choice, Nature's Care, Whitney Farms, EcoScraps, Gro-ables, General Hydroponics, Gavita, AeroGarden, Botanicare, Vermicrop, Agrolux, Can-Filters, Fafard, Ortho, Tomcat, Roundup, and Groundclear brand names. It serves home centers, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs, large hardware chains, independent hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, food and drug stores, and indoor gardening and hydroponic distributors and retailers through a direct sales force, and network of brokers and distributors. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Marysville, Ohio.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation. The companyÂ’s products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease control and plant health; and Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control to the growers of specialty crops, such as grapes, citrus, tomatoes, vegetables, nuts, leafy greens, and ornamental plants. It also provides Zequanox, a biomolluscicide that controls invasive mussels, which cause infrastructure and ecological damage primarily to power and industrial companies; and Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes. In addition, the company offers Haven, an anti-transpirant plant health product that reduces plant stress and dehydration; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, as well as reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. provides its products directly, as well as through distributors. The company formerly known as Marrone Organic Innovations, Inc. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Davis, California.