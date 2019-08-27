The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) is a company in the Agricultural Chemicals industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has 68.7% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 47.52% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.8% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.42% of all Agricultural Chemicals companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company 0.00% 57.90% 7.30% Industry Average 71.49% 16.84% 3.90%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company N/A 91 20.20 Industry Average 250.30M 350.12M 17.95

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.71 2.58

The potential upside of the competitors is -5.15%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company 7.8% 13.34% 24.07% 57.03% 44.82% 82.53% Industry Average 5.16% 8.28% 12.05% 38.43% 22.36% 54.28%

For the past year The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has stronger performance than The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s peers.

Liquidity

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.95 and has 2.02 Quick Ratio. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company.

Volatility & Risk

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.85. Competitively, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s peers’ beta is 1.19 which is 19.43% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products. The company also provides gardening and landscape products, such as water soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions. In addition, it offers hydroponic products that help users grow plants, flowers, and vegetables in an indoor or urban environment; and insect control products, rodent control products, and weed control products for home areas. The company offers its products under the Scotts, Turf Builder, EZ Seed, LiquaFeed, Water Smart, PatchMaster, GrubEx, EdgeGuard, Snap, Handy Green II, Scotts OxiCleanTM3, Miracle-Gro, Osmocote, Hyponex, Earthgro, SuperSoil, Ortho, Nature Scape, Miracle-Gro Organic Choice, Nature's Care, Whitney Farms, EcoScraps, Gro-ables, General Hydroponics, Gavita, AeroGarden, Botanicare, Vermicrop, Agrolux, Can-Filters, Fafard, Ortho, Tomcat, Roundup, and Groundclear brand names. It serves home centers, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs, large hardware chains, independent hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, food and drug stores, and indoor gardening and hydroponic distributors and retailers through a direct sales force, and network of brokers and distributors. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Marysville, Ohio.