The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) and American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) Comparing side by side

As Agricultural Chemicals businesses, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) and American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company 86 1.96 N/A 5.55 15.64 American Vanguard Corporation 16 0.96 N/A 0.82 17.50

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company and American Vanguard Corporation. American Vanguard Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) and American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company 0.00% 57.9% 7.3% American Vanguard Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.9%

Volatility & Risk

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s volatility measures that it’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.89 beta. American Vanguard Corporation on the other hand, has 1.22 beta which makes it 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor American Vanguard Corporation are 2.3 and 1 respectively. American Vanguard Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company and American Vanguard Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company 0 1 0 2.00 American Vanguard Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a -32.23% downside potential and a consensus target price of $70.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.6% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company shares are held by institutional investors while 77.8% of American Vanguard Corporation are owned by institutional investors. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s share held by insiders are 28.9%. Competitively, 5.5% are American Vanguard Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company -5.51% 6.53% 11.88% 17.05% 6.29% 41.31% American Vanguard Corporation -11.27% -18.39% -17.83% -14.4% -32.25% -5.66%

For the past year The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company had bullish trend while American Vanguard Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company beats on 9 of the 11 factors American Vanguard Corporation.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products. The company also provides gardening and landscape products, such as water soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions. In addition, it offers hydroponic products that help users grow plants, flowers, and vegetables in an indoor or urban environment; and insect control products, rodent control products, and weed control products for home areas. The company offers its products under the Scotts, Turf Builder, EZ Seed, LiquaFeed, Water Smart, PatchMaster, GrubEx, EdgeGuard, Snap, Handy Green II, Scotts OxiCleanTM3, Miracle-Gro, Osmocote, Hyponex, Earthgro, SuperSoil, Ortho, Nature Scape, Miracle-Gro Organic Choice, Nature's Care, Whitney Farms, EcoScraps, Gro-ables, General Hydroponics, Gavita, AeroGarden, Botanicare, Vermicrop, Agrolux, Can-Filters, Fafard, Ortho, Tomcat, Roundup, and Groundclear brand names. It serves home centers, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs, large hardware chains, independent hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, food and drug stores, and indoor gardening and hydroponic distributors and retailers through a direct sales force, and network of brokers and distributors. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Marysville, Ohio.