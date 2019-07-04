The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Position Raised by Eam Investors Llc; Castine Capital Management Increased Its First Mid Ill Bancshares (FMBH) Holding by $488,499; Stock Price Declined

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in The Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) by 24.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 130,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 671,115 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 540,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in The Rubicon Project Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.48. About 235,510 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (FMBH) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 14,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,965 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, up from 113,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $567.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 8,280 shares traded. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 8.00% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold FMBH shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 4.59 million shares or 2.92% more from 4.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 0.18% or 134,051 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 272,656 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Maltese Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 400,700 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Northern Tru reported 144,178 shares stake. Bessemer Grp has 14,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Company has 5,293 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0% or 515,735 shares. Strs Ohio owns 3,500 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% or 9,900 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability reported 6,254 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 29,150 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH). Morgan Stanley accumulated 4,754 shares. Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH).

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 123,899 shares to 26,101 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 450,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 795,203 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION).