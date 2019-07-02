The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Position Has Boosted by Eam Investors Llc; Mufg Americas Holdings Has Lifted Holding in Anthem (ANTM) as Share Value Declined

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in The Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) by 24.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 130,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 671,115 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 540,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in The Rubicon Project Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.52. About 632,007 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI)

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 63.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 6,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,965 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 9,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $280.66. About 1.35 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,834 shares to 474,785 shares, valued at $90.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 31,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,332 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HEFA).