The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Holder Eam Investors Raised Stake; Cacti Asset Management Has Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in The Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) by 24.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 130,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The institutional investor held 671,115 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 540,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in The Rubicon Project Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.06% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 1.86 million shares traded or 113.30% up from the average. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 72.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 345,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 818,803 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.91 million, up from 473,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.13. About 7.54M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. by 19,157 shares to 69,933 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 13,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,738 shares, and cut its stake in I3 Verticals Inc.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 20,000 shares to 386,229 shares, valued at $31.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75M shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).