the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Since the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project Inc. 5 2.51 N/A -0.92 0.00 Xunlei Limited 3 0.92 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1% Xunlei Limited 0.00% -10.4% -8%

Volatility & Risk

the Rubicon Project Inc.’s 1.58 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Xunlei Limited has beta of 1.72 which is 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

the Rubicon Project Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Xunlei Limited which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Xunlei Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to the Rubicon Project Inc.

Analyst Ratings

the Rubicon Project Inc. and Xunlei Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xunlei Limited 0 0 0 0.00

the Rubicon Project Inc.’s average price target is $9, while its potential upside is 41.51%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.3% of Xunlei Limited are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% are the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.39% of Xunlei Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) the Rubicon Project Inc. -4.91% 7.58% 33.68% 46.56% 201.42% 71.31% Xunlei Limited -5.01% -6.4% -5.57% -50.99% -75.86% -5.29%

For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc. has 71.31% stronger performance while Xunlei Limited has -5.29% weaker performance.

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The companyÂ’s platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games, including Web games and MMOGs through its gaming platform; online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2016, its platform had approximately 152 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.