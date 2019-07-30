the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT)

Both the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project Inc. 6 2.98 N/A -0.92 0.00 Red Hat Inc. 183 0.00 N/A 2.39 77.46

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of the Rubicon Project Inc. and Red Hat Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the Rubicon Project Inc. and Red Hat Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1% Red Hat Inc. 0.00% 30.1% 8.4%

Risk and Volatility

the Rubicon Project Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.58 beta. Competitively, Red Hat Inc. is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.51 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of the Rubicon Project Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Red Hat Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Red Hat Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Analyst Ratings

the Rubicon Project Inc. and Red Hat Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Red Hat Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

the Rubicon Project Inc.’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential upside is 18.42%. Red Hat Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $190 consensus target price and a 1.22% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that the Rubicon Project Inc. seems more appealing than Red Hat Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.1% of Red Hat Inc. are owned by institutional investors. the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Red Hat Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) the Rubicon Project Inc. -4.91% 7.58% 33.68% 46.56% 201.42% 71.31% Red Hat Inc. 0.53% 1.63% 2.94% 6.64% 12.46% 5.49%

For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc. has stronger performance than Red Hat Inc.

Summary

Red Hat Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors the Rubicon Project Inc.

Red Hat, Inc. provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications. The company offers application development-related and other technology solutions, such as Red Hat JBoss Middleware, a solution for developing, deploying, and managing applications; integrating applications, data, and devices; and automating business processes in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat cloud offerings, a software solution that enables customers to build and manage various cloud computing environments; Red Hat Mobile, a software development platform that enables customers to develop, integrate, deploy, and manage mobile applications for enterprises; and Red Hat Storage, a software solution that enables customers to manage large, unstructured, or semi-structured data in hybrid cloud environments. It also provides consulting, support, and training services; and real-time operating system, distributed computing, directory services, and user authentication. Red Hat, Inc. has a collaboration with Wipro Limited to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was formerly known as Red Hat Software, Inc. and changed its name to Red Hat, Inc. in June 1999. Red Hat, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.