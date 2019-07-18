the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)

As Application Software companies, the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project Inc. 6 2.80 N/A -0.92 0.00 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.21 N/A 0.43 11.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of the Rubicon Project Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has the Rubicon Project Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of the Rubicon Project Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. the Rubicon Project Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

the Rubicon Project Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

the Rubicon Project Inc.’s upside potential is 25.87% at a $9 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both the Rubicon Project Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 69.4% and 0% respectively. the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 73.5% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) the Rubicon Project Inc. -4.91% 7.58% 33.68% 46.56% 201.42% 71.31% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -7.58% -9.63% 0% 0% 0% -5.06%

For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc. had bullish trend while Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

the Rubicon Project Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.