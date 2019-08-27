the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)

This is a contrast between the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|7
|3.81
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
|Phunware Inc.
|16
|3.09
|N/A
|-0.23
|0.00
Demonstrates the Rubicon Project Inc. and Phunware Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.5%
|-14.1%
|Phunware Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
the Rubicon Project Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Phunware Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. the Rubicon Project Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Phunware Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for the Rubicon Project Inc. and Phunware Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Phunware Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$9 is the Rubicon Project Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -11.50%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both the Rubicon Project Inc. and Phunware Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.4% and 17.3% respectively. the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Phunware Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|2.98%
|14.95%
|21.96%
|76.16%
|160.62%
|104.02%
|Phunware Inc.
|-7.57%
|-40.63%
|-79.72%
|-99.05%
|-83.48%
|-88.01%
For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc. had bullish trend while Phunware Inc. had bearish trend.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.