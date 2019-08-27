the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)

This is a contrast between the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project Inc. 7 3.81 N/A -0.92 0.00 Phunware Inc. 16 3.09 N/A -0.23 0.00

Demonstrates the Rubicon Project Inc. and Phunware Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1% Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

the Rubicon Project Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Phunware Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. the Rubicon Project Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Phunware Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for the Rubicon Project Inc. and Phunware Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Phunware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$9 is the Rubicon Project Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -11.50%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both the Rubicon Project Inc. and Phunware Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.4% and 17.3% respectively. the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Phunware Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02% Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01%

For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc. had bullish trend while Phunware Inc. had bearish trend.