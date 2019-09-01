the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Both the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project Inc. 7 3.76 N/A -0.92 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 55 5.63 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the Rubicon Project Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6%

Risk & Volatility

the Rubicon Project Inc. has a 1.72 beta, while its volatility is 72.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has a 1.02 beta and it is 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of the Rubicon Project Inc. Its rival Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered the Rubicon Project Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

the Rubicon Project Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -12.02% and an $9 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is $67.5, which is potential 29.38% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. appears more favorable than the Rubicon Project Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

the Rubicon Project Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 92%. 10.4% are the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has 5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39%

For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats the Rubicon Project Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.