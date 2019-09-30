the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project Inc. 10 1.45 50.50M -0.92 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 27 -10.72 18.16M -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of the Rubicon Project Inc. and Agilysys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the Rubicon Project Inc. and Agilysys Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project Inc. 521,155,830.75% -39.5% -14.1% Agilysys Inc. 67,609,828.74% -9.3% -6.1%

Volatility and Risk

the Rubicon Project Inc. has a 1.72 beta, while its volatility is 72.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Agilysys Inc.’s 69.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

the Rubicon Project Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Agilysys Inc. are 1.4 and 1.3 respectively. Agilysys Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to the Rubicon Project Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for the Rubicon Project Inc. and Agilysys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Agilysys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

the Rubicon Project Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 3.33% and an $9 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Agilysys Inc. is $26, which is potential 1.52% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, the Rubicon Project Inc. is looking more favorable than Agilysys Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares and 78.3% of Agilysys Inc. shares. About 10.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.9% are Agilysys Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02% Agilysys Inc. 4.61% 10.3% 29.86% 37.27% 51.89% 71.06%

For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc. was more bullish than Agilysys Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors the Rubicon Project Inc. beats Agilysys Inc.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.