the Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI) Reaches $7.10 After 8.00% Up Move; Shorts at NUGL (NUGL) Lowered By 21.17%

NUGL INC (OTCMKTS:NUGL) had a decrease of 21.17% in short interest. NUGL’s SI was 153,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 21.17% from 194,100 shares previously. With 726,400 avg volume, 0 days are for NUGL INC (OTCMKTS:NUGL)’s short sellers to cover NUGL’s short positions. The stock increased 5.68% or $0.018 during the last trading session, reaching $0.335. About 107,454 shares traded. NUGL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGL) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 299,579 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $367.61M company.

The Rubicon Project, Inc., a technology company, engages in automating the purchasing and selling of advertising. The company has market cap of $367.61 million. The firm offers advertising automation platform that creates and powers a marketplace for buyers and sellers to readily buy and sell advertising at scale. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s advertising automation platform features applications and services for digital advertising sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers comprising advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, demand side platforms, and ad networks to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on August, 7.

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.