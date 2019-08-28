the Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI) Reaches $10.22 After 7.00% Up Move; Southern Co (SO)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

The stock of the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.82% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 181,008 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9MThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $541.57M company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $10.94 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RUBI worth $37.91 million more.

Southern Co (SO) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 410 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 318 sold and reduced their stakes in Southern Co. The investment professionals in our database now own: 572.43 million shares, up from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Southern Co in top ten holdings increased from 7 to 9 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 272 Increased: 306 New Position: 104.

The Rubicon Project, Inc., a technology company, engages in automating the purchasing and selling of advertising. The company has market cap of $541.57 million. The firm offers advertising automation platform that creates and powers a marketplace for buyers and sellers to readily buy and sell advertising at scale. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s advertising automation platform features applications and services for digital advertising sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers comprising advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, demand side platforms, and ad networks to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company has market cap of $60.81 billion. The firm also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It has a 13.7 P/E ratio. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility.

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc holds 3.67% of its portfolio in The Southern Company for 20,009 shares. Financial Advantage Inc. owns 91,212 shares or 3.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Welch Group Llc has 3.34% invested in the company for 587,450 shares. The Virginia-based Edgar Lomax Co Va has invested 3.3% in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc., a North Carolina-based fund reported 50,062 shares.