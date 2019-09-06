the Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI) Is At $10.13 Formed Wedge; OJSC OC ROSNEFT SPONSORED GDR REG S RUS (OJSCY) Shorts Lowered By 1.16%

OJSC OC ROSNEFT SPONSORED GDR REG S RUS (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) had a decrease of 1.16% in short interest. OJSCY’s SI was 1.19 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.16% from 1.20 million shares previously. With 1,100 avg volume, 1079 days are for OJSC OC ROSNEFT SPONSORED GDR REG S RUS (OTCMKTS:OJSCY)’s short sellers to cover OJSCY’s short positions. It closed at $6.03 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

the Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI) formed wedge up with $10.84 target or 7.00% above today’s $10.13 share price. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI) has $536.80 million valuation. The stock increased 3.26% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.13. About 713,743 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI); 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude gas and oil in Russia and internationally. The company has market cap of $64.57 billion. It operates in Exploration and Production, and Refining and Distribution divisions. It has a 3.66 P/E ratio. The firm produces oil in Western and Eastern Siberia, Timan Pechora, Central Russia, southern part of European Russia, and the Russian Far East; and has interests in various projects in Western Siberia and Russian Far East, as well as participates in various projects in Vietnam, Venezuela, Brazil, Norway, Algeria, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Canada, and Turkmenistan.