the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|7
|3.84
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|41
|4.48
|N/A
|0.02
|2341.11
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for the Rubicon Project Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has the Rubicon Project Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.5%
|-14.1%
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of the Rubicon Project Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Uber Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Uber Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than the Rubicon Project Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for the Rubicon Project Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|0
|1
|4
|2.80
The downside potential is -12.20% for the Rubicon Project Inc. with consensus price target of $9. Competitively the consensus price target of Uber Technologies Inc. is $57, which is potential 74.90% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Uber Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than the Rubicon Project Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 68.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares and 33% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 10.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.8% of Uber Technologies Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|2.98%
|14.95%
|21.96%
|76.16%
|160.62%
|104.02%
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|-3.7%
|-4.81%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.37%
For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc. was more bullish than Uber Technologies Inc.
Summary
Uber Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors the Rubicon Project Inc.
