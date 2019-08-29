the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project Inc. 7 3.84 N/A -0.92 0.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 41 4.48 N/A 0.02 2341.11

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for the Rubicon Project Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has the Rubicon Project Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1% Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of the Rubicon Project Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Uber Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Uber Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for the Rubicon Project Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The downside potential is -12.20% for the Rubicon Project Inc. with consensus price target of $9. Competitively the consensus price target of Uber Technologies Inc. is $57, which is potential 74.90% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Uber Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares and 33% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 10.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.8% of Uber Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02% Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37%

For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc. was more bullish than Uber Technologies Inc.

Summary

Uber Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors the Rubicon Project Inc.