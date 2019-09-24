the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) Contrasting side by side

Both the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project Inc. 7 3.44 N/A -0.92 0.00 PAR Technology Corporation 25 2.32 N/A -1.67 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of the Rubicon Project Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1% PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -51.2% -25.1%

Risk & Volatility

the Rubicon Project Inc. has a 1.72 beta, while its volatility is 72.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PAR Technology Corporation has a -0.25 beta and it is 125.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

the Rubicon Project Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, PAR Technology Corporation which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown the Rubicon Project Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

the Rubicon Project Inc.’s average price target is $9, while its potential downside is -2.07%. PAR Technology Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $32 average price target and a 23.98% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, PAR Technology Corporation is looking more favorable than the Rubicon Project Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.6% of PAR Technology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 10.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 16.5% are PAR Technology Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02% PAR Technology Corporation 3.38% -1.7% 6.95% 5.78% 42.33% 19.49%

For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc. was more bullish than PAR Technology Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors the Rubicon Project Inc. beats PAR Technology Corporation.