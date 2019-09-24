the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) Contrasting side by side

Both the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|7
|3.44
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
|PAR Technology Corporation
|25
|2.32
|N/A
|-1.67
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of the Rubicon Project Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.5%
|-14.1%
|PAR Technology Corporation
|0.00%
|-51.2%
|-25.1%
Risk & Volatility
the Rubicon Project Inc. has a 1.72 beta, while its volatility is 72.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PAR Technology Corporation has a -0.25 beta and it is 125.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
the Rubicon Project Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, PAR Technology Corporation which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown the Rubicon Project Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|PAR Technology Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
the Rubicon Project Inc.’s average price target is $9, while its potential downside is -2.07%. PAR Technology Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $32 average price target and a 23.98% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, PAR Technology Corporation is looking more favorable than the Rubicon Project Inc., analysts opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 68.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.6% of PAR Technology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 10.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 16.5% are PAR Technology Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|2.98%
|14.95%
|21.96%
|76.16%
|160.62%
|104.02%
|PAR Technology Corporation
|3.38%
|-1.7%
|6.95%
|5.78%
|42.33%
|19.49%
For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc. was more bullish than PAR Technology Corporation.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors the Rubicon Project Inc. beats PAR Technology Corporation.
