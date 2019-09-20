the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software companies, the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project Inc. 7 3.58 N/A -0.92 0.00 Oracle Corporation 54 4.56 N/A 2.90 19.39

In table 1 we can see the Rubicon Project Inc. and Oracle Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has the Rubicon Project Inc. and Oracle Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1% Oracle Corporation 0.00% 38.8% 9.5%

Volatility and Risk

the Rubicon Project Inc.’s current beta is 1.72 and it happens to be 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Oracle Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

the Rubicon Project Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Oracle Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Oracle Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for the Rubicon Project Inc. and Oracle Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oracle Corporation 0 8 4 2.33

The consensus target price of the Rubicon Project Inc. is $9, with potential downside of -5.86%. Oracle Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $59.42 consensus target price and a 10.08% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Oracle Corporation looks more robust than the Rubicon Project Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both the Rubicon Project Inc. and Oracle Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 68.4% and 56.6% respectively. the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.4%. Competitively, 34.3% are Oracle Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02% Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7%

For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc. was more bullish than Oracle Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Oracle Corporation beats the Rubicon Project Inc.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.