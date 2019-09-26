the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software companies, the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project Inc. 7 3.33 N/A -0.92 0.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.28 N/A -0.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see the Rubicon Project Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1% Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.72 beta means the Rubicon Project Inc.’s volatility is 72.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Nuance Communications Inc. has beta of 0.91 which is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of the Rubicon Project Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Nuance Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Nuance Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Analyst Ratings

the Rubicon Project Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus target price of the Rubicon Project Inc. is $9, with potential upside of 1.24%. Meanwhile, Nuance Communications Inc.’s consensus target price is $18.5, while its potential upside is 13.78%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Nuance Communications Inc. is looking more favorable than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both the Rubicon Project Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.4% and 92.1% respectively. 10.4% are the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Nuance Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02% Nuance Communications Inc. -0.72% 3.48% -1.01% 6.6% 12.66% 25.77%

For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc. was more bullish than Nuance Communications Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Nuance Communications Inc. beats the Rubicon Project Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.