the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Comparison side by side

Both the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project Inc. 6 3.81 N/A -0.92 0.00 MicroStrategy Incorporated 138 2.92 N/A 0.78 174.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of the Rubicon Project Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the Rubicon Project Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1% MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.72 beta indicates that the Rubicon Project Inc. is 72.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. MicroStrategy Incorporated’s 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.63 beta.

Liquidity

the Rubicon Project Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, MicroStrategy Incorporated which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. MicroStrategy Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to the Rubicon Project Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for the Rubicon Project Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

the Rubicon Project Inc. has a -11.50% downside potential and a consensus price target of $9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares and 96.2% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares. About 10.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02% MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03%

For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MicroStrategy Incorporated.

Summary

MicroStrategy Incorporated beats on 6 of the 9 factors the Rubicon Project Inc.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.