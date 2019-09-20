the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Comparison side by side

the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|7
|3.60
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|7
|62.64
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the Rubicon Project Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.5%
|-14.1%
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|0.00%
|-42.5%
|-23.4%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for the Rubicon Project Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
the Rubicon Project Inc. has a -6.25% downside potential and an average price target of $9.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 68.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Luokung Technology Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 10.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 46.5% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|the Rubicon Project Inc.
|2.98%
|14.95%
|21.96%
|76.16%
|160.62%
|104.02%
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|10.02%
|62.9%
|55.38%
|-19.2%
|0%
|1%
For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc. has stronger performance than Luokung Technology Corp.
Summary
the Rubicon Project Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Luokung Technology Corp.
