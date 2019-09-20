the Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Comparison side by side

the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project Inc. 7 3.60 N/A -0.92 0.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 7 62.64 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the Rubicon Project Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1% Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% -42.5% -23.4%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for the Rubicon Project Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

the Rubicon Project Inc. has a -6.25% downside potential and an average price target of $9.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Luokung Technology Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 10.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 46.5% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02% Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1%

For the past year the Rubicon Project Inc. has stronger performance than Luokung Technology Corp.

Summary

the Rubicon Project Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Luokung Technology Corp.