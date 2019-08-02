The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS) Reaches $4.97 52-Week Low; Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Has 1.67 Sentiment

Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc (DMB) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.02, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 15 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 9 decreased and sold stakes in Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 3.94 million shares, down from 4.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 13 New Position: 2.

The stock of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) hit a new 52-week low and has $4.67 target or 6.00% below today’s $4.97 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $30.05 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $4.67 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.80B less. The stock decreased 5.79% or $0.305 during the last trading session, reaching $4.965. About 583,623 shares traded. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) has declined 20.30% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RBS News: 25/05/2018 – RBS to Offer Additional GBP1 Bln Lending to UK Small Businesses; 30/04/2018 – RBS: Ring-Fencing Transfer Program Needs to Be Approved by Court; 02/05/2018 – U.K. Government Appoints Godfrey Cromwell to Oversee GBP775 Mln RBS Competition Funds; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 27/03/2018 – Royal Bank of Scotland Agrees Cash Offer for Freeagent Holdings; 09/05/2018 – RBS SAYS IT AGREED TO PAY $4.9 BLN TO SETTLE U.S. MORTGAGE CASE; 27/04/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND – FRANK DANGEARD WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN OF NWM; 06/03/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: RBS tally for RMBS settlements reaches $6 billion; 10/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND – SETTLEMENT TO RESOLVE INVESTIGATION INTO RBS’S ISSUANCE AND UNDERWRITING OF US RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES BETWEEN 2005 AND 2007

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 7,381 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) has risen 11.74% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.74% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.57% of its portfolio in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. for 387,617 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc owns 207,857 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Management Llc has 0.24% invested in the company for 50,582 shares. The Missouri-based Smith Moore & Co. has invested 0.23% in the stock. Provise Management Group Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 79,950 shares.

Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The company has market cap of $256.98 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

