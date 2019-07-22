The RMR Group Inc. (RMR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

As Real Estate Development businesses, The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The RMR Group Inc. 59 4.89 N/A 4.75 10.86 Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 19 0.89 N/A 1.92 10.37

Table 1 highlights The RMR Group Inc. and Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The RMR Group Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. The RMR Group Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of The RMR Group Inc. and Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The RMR Group Inc. 0.00% 39.6% 17% Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.19 beta indicates that The RMR Group Inc. is 19.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has beta of 0.94 which is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of The RMR Group Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. The RMR Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for The RMR Group Inc. and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The RMR Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

The RMR Group Inc. has a 11.18% upside potential and a consensus target price of $54.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.6% of The RMR Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.5% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 19% of The RMR Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.85% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The RMR Group Inc. -7.94% -15.1% -27.3% -31.69% -34.06% -2.79% Brookfield Property Partners L.P. -0.94% -5.68% -0.45% 3.32% 2.26% 23.7%

For the past year The RMR Group Inc. has -2.79% weaker performance while Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has 23.7% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors The RMR Group Inc. beats Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $285 billion in assets under management.