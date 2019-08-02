The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Real Estate Development company, The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The RMR Group Inc. has 44.5% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 52.11% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand The RMR Group Inc. has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 11.40% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has The RMR Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The RMR Group Inc. 0.00% 29.80% 12.80% Industry Average 5.36% 19.99% 12.33%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting The RMR Group Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The RMR Group Inc. N/A 58 10.38 Industry Average 60.44M 1.13B 76.51

The RMR Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for The RMR Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The RMR Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.00 2.95

The rivals have a potential upside of -25.20%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The RMR Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The RMR Group Inc. -1.08% -0.22% -14.02% -26.33% -42.94% -7.23% Industry Average 2.97% 5.55% 7.65% 15.55% 15.97% 28.77%

For the past year The RMR Group Inc. has -7.23% weaker performance while The RMR Group Inc.’s competitors have 28.77% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The RMR Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, The RMR Group Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.20 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. The RMR Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The RMR Group Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

The RMR Group Inc. is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.17. Competitively, The RMR Group Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.20 which is 19.63% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

The RMR Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The RMR Group Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors The RMR Group Inc.