The RealReal Inc. (REAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) and KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The RealReal Inc. 122 5.78 N/A -11.34 0.00 KAR Auction Services Inc. 22 0.87 N/A 2.34 11.45

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The RealReal Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% KAR Auction Services Inc. 0.00% 20.9% 4.2%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The RealReal Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 KAR Auction Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The RealReal Inc. has a 39.29% upside potential and a consensus target price of $24.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.5% of The RealReal Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of KAR Auction Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 9.77% of The RealReal Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are KAR Auction Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The RealReal Inc. 0.16% -7.53% 0% 0% 0% -15.05% KAR Auction Services Inc. 0.53% 6.07% 25.88% 35.9% 20.97% 48.09%

For the past year The RealReal Inc. had bearish trend while KAR Auction Services Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

KAR Auction Services Inc. beats The RealReal Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It also provides value-added services, such as auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, vehicle research, and analytical services. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. The IAA segment offers various loss solutions and salvage vehicle auction services that facilitate the remarketing of vehicles for a range of sellers, including insurance companies, dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, and charitable organizations. This segment also provides catastrophe, vehicle inspection center, and transportation and towing services. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a network of 77 whole car auction locations and 172 salvage auction sites. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to KAR Auction Services, Inc. in November 2009. KAR Auction Services, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.