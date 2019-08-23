The RealReal Inc. (REAL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

We will be contrasting the differences between The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The RealReal Inc. 122 5.15 N/A -11.34 0.00 Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 16 3.32 N/A 0.76 21.29

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The RealReal Inc. and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The RealReal Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 0.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The RealReal Inc. and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The RealReal Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The RealReal Inc.’s upside potential is 56.35% at a $24 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The RealReal Inc. and Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.5% and 29.4%. Insiders owned 9.77% of The RealReal Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.4% of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The RealReal Inc. 0.16% -7.53% 0% 0% 0% -15.05% Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 7.28% 7.14% 5.54% 1.25% -10.99% 9.98%

For the past year The RealReal Inc. had bearish trend while Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors The RealReal Inc.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee. It generates a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services. Further, the company provides a range of products and services, including 24-hour telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, remote deposit, and cash management services, as well as safe deposit boxes for small and medium sized business. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.