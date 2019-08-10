The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) Touches $17.74 Low on Aug, 10; Shorts at EN-JAPAN TOKYO (ENJPF) Raised By 50.88%

EN-JAPAN INC TOKYO (OTCMKTS:ENJPF) had an increase of 50.88% in short interest. ENJPF’s SI was 300,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 50.88% from 199,300 shares previously. It closed at $33.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) reached all time low today, Aug, 10 and still has $17.21 target or 3.00% below today’s $17.74 share price. This indicates more downside for the $1.48 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $17.21 PT is reached, the company will be worth $44.25 million less. The stock decreased 23.30% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 3.69M shares traded or 385.37% up from the average. The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

en-japan inc. provides online recruitment, recruiting and staffing, employee training, and HR consulting and aptitude test services. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates job information sites, including en TENSHOKU for various recruitment and career change support services; MIDDLE NO TENSHOKU, a recruitment Website; en HAKEN, a portal site for temporary employment agencies; en BAITO, a recruitment Website for part-time, temporary, and permanent opportunities; en WOMEN WORK, a recruitment site for women professionals; ONNA NO KYUJIN MART, a centralized recruitment site for female professionals; and Career BAITO, an information site for paid and long-term internships. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides recruiting services, such as en AGENTS that offers professional and specialized support services; student services comprising en EXECUTIVE SEARCH recruitment services for executives of Japanese companies; en world, a recruitment service for job-seekers; and en KATSU, which provides recruitment and career change support service with training.

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. It offers resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) to report earnings on August, 13 after the close.