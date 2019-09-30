The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) Reaches $20.64 After 6.00% Up Move; Interstate Power and Light Company – Interstate PO (IPLDP) Shorts Decreased By 95%

The stock of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.67% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.64. About 676,519 shares traded. The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.76B company. It was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $21.88 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:REAL worth $105.66 million more.

Interstate Power and Light Company – Interstate PO (NASDAQ:IPLDP) had a decrease of 95% in short interest. IPLDP’s SI was 200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 95% from 4,000 shares previously. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 8,258 shares traded. Interstate Power and Light Company (NASDAQ:IPLDP) has risen 2.87% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.87% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The RealReal has $2400 highest and $2000 lowest target. $22’s average target is 6.59% above currents $20.64 stock price. The RealReal had 3 analyst reports since July 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.42 actual earnings per share reported by The RealReal, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.19% EPS growth.

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. It offers resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. It currently has negative earnings.

Interstate Power and Light Company, a public utility company, generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail clients in Iowa. The company has market cap of $341.83 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Electric Operations, Gas Operations, and Other. It has a 1.3 P/E ratio. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, solar, wind, and hydro projects; and purchases electricity from wholesale energy markets.