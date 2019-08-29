The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) Reaches $13.34 After 6.00% Down Move; Columbia Banking System (COLB) Sellers Increased By 5.16% Their Shorts

The stock of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.34. About 512,967 shares traded. The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.14B company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $12.54 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:REAL worth $68.28M less.

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) had an increase of 5.16% in short interest. COLB’s SI was 2.77M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.16% from 2.64M shares previously. With 268,000 avg volume, 10 days are for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)’s short sellers to cover COLB’s short positions. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $34.38. About 103,780 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 6.54% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Total Assets at March 31 Were $12.53 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Promotes Brock Lakely To Chief Accounting Officer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Banking System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLB); 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM INC COLB.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 18 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net $40M

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. It offers resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion. It offers personal banking services and products, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It has a 13.38 P/E ratio. The firm also provides business banking services and products, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services.

Since July 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $18,722 activity. $8,433 worth of stock was bought by BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO on Monday, July 1. 143 shares were bought by Stein Clint, worth $4,656 on Monday, July 1. On Monday, July 1 the insider Lawson David C bought $5,633.