The RealReal Inc. (REAL) and Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Comparing side by side

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) and Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The RealReal Inc.
|101
|6.15
|N/A
|-11.34
|0.00
|Qurate Retail Inc.
|14
|0.31
|N/A
|1.29
|10.95
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The RealReal Inc. and Qurate Retail Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The RealReal Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Qurate Retail Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for The RealReal Inc. and Qurate Retail Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The RealReal Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Qurate Retail Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The RealReal Inc.’s upside potential is 20.02% at a $22 consensus price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 41.5% of The RealReal Inc. shares and 0.36% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares. 9.77% are The RealReal Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Qurate Retail Inc. has 96.44% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The RealReal Inc.
|0.16%
|-7.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-15.05%
|Qurate Retail Inc.
|4.19%
|6.22%
|-36.17%
|-35.47%
|-41.18%
|-23.28%
For the past year The RealReal Inc. has stronger performance than Qurate Retail Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors The RealReal Inc. beats Qurate Retail Inc.
