The RealReal Inc. (REAL) and Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Comparing side by side

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) and Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) compete with each other in the Specialty Retail Other sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The RealReal Inc. 101 6.15 N/A -11.34 0.00 Qurate Retail Inc. 14 0.31 N/A 1.29 10.95

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The RealReal Inc. and Qurate Retail Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The RealReal Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Qurate Retail Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for The RealReal Inc. and Qurate Retail Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The RealReal Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Qurate Retail Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The RealReal Inc.’s upside potential is 20.02% at a $22 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.5% of The RealReal Inc. shares and 0.36% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares. 9.77% are The RealReal Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Qurate Retail Inc. has 96.44% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The RealReal Inc. 0.16% -7.53% 0% 0% 0% -15.05% Qurate Retail Inc. 4.19% 6.22% -36.17% -35.47% -41.18% -23.28%

For the past year The RealReal Inc. has stronger performance than Qurate Retail Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors The RealReal Inc. beats Qurate Retail Inc.