The RealReal Inc. (REAL) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) is a company in the Specialty Retail Other industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
41.5% of The RealReal Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand The RealReal Inc. has 9.77% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 9.14% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have The RealReal Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|The RealReal Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|6.36%
|31.45%
|9.07%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing The RealReal Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|The RealReal Inc.
|N/A
|134
|0.00
|Industry Average
|354.16M
|5.57B
|34.74
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for The RealReal Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|The RealReal Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.35
|3.42
|2.57
As a group, Specialty Retail Other companies have a potential upside of 47.33%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The RealReal Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|The RealReal Inc.
|0.16%
|-7.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-15.05%
|Industry Average
|3.75%
|6.75%
|15.41%
|19.94%
|24.02%
|28.75%
For the past year The RealReal Inc. had bearish trend while The RealReal Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.
Dividends
The RealReal Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
The RealReal Inc.’s peers beat The RealReal Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.
