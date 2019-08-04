The RealReal Inc. (REAL) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) is a company in the Specialty Retail Other industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.5% of The RealReal Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand The RealReal Inc. has 9.77% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 9.14% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have The RealReal Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The RealReal Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing The RealReal Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The RealReal Inc. N/A 134 0.00 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for The RealReal Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The RealReal Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.35 3.42 2.57

As a group, Specialty Retail Other companies have a potential upside of 47.33%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The RealReal Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The RealReal Inc. 0.16% -7.53% 0% 0% 0% -15.05% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year The RealReal Inc. had bearish trend while The RealReal Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Dividends

The RealReal Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The RealReal Inc.’s peers beat The RealReal Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.