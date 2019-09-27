The RealReal Inc. (REAL) and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Comparing side by side

The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The RealReal Inc. 16 0.32 31.13M -11.34 0.00 Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 8 0.06 6.57M -7.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for The RealReal Inc. and Blue Apron Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The RealReal Inc. and Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The RealReal Inc. 189,585,870.89% 0% 0% Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 82,434,127.98% -70.2% -24.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for The RealReal Inc. and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The RealReal Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 17.71% for The RealReal Inc. with consensus target price of $22. On the other hand, Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 107.61% and its consensus target price is $18. The data provided earlier shows that Blue Apron Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than The RealReal Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The RealReal Inc. and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.5% and 25.5%. Insiders owned roughly 9.77% of The RealReal Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The RealReal Inc. 0.16% -7.53% 0% 0% 0% -15.05% Blue Apron Holdings Inc. -1.79% 26.88% -44.25% -58.78% -76.21% -42.61%

For the past year The RealReal Inc. was less bearish than Blue Apron Holdings Inc.

Summary

The RealReal Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Blue Apron Holdings Inc.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company also offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and sells beef, poultry, and lamb products under the BN Ranch brand name. Its meal products are accompanied by printed and digital content, including how-to instructions, and the stories of its suppliers and specialty ingredients. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.