The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) Analysts See $-0.34 EPS; Corsair Capital Management LP Lifted Its Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Holding

Analysts expect The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) to report $-0.34 EPS on August, 13 after the close. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $24.65. About 184,153 shares traded. The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) stake by 48.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corsair Capital Management Lp acquired 18,374 shares as Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG)’s stock rose 10.08%. The Corsair Capital Management Lp holds 56,374 shares with $1.54M value, up from 38,000 last quarter. Encore Cap Group Inc now has $1.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 34,260 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 21.37% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 21/03/2018 – TSB DEPLOYS INVESTIGATORS FOR INCIDENT ON WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 50mm, REF 804-07-500 Product Us; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 83C, EST. $1.03; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Holding in Encore Capital Published in Error; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 19/04/2018 – DJ Encore Capital Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECPG); 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group 1Q EPS 83c; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation

Among 2 analysts covering Encore Capital (NASDAQ:ECPG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Encore Capital had 2 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 28. JMP Securities maintained Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) rating on Thursday, February 28. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $42 target.

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased Hilton Grand Vacations Inc stake by 51,842 shares to 421,987 valued at $13.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 15,824 shares and now owns 34,820 shares. Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Blair William & Com Il invested in 0.01% or 41,482 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Management stated it has 4,430 shares. 131,800 are owned by Laurion Management L P. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 59,808 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). 39,543 are held by Arizona State Retirement. Tower Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 137,700 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc reported 0% stake. Sei Investments Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,045 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Vanguard Gp Inc owns 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 3.11 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $45.26 million activity. $45.26 million worth of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) shares were sold by JCF III Europe Holdings L.P..

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. It offers resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. It currently has negative earnings.