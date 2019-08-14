The Providence Service (PRSC) Reaches $57.13 After 7.00% Up Move; 3 Analysts Bullish SINA (SINA)

Among 5 analysts covering Sina (NASDAQ:SINA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sina had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the shares of SINA in report on Tuesday, May 28 to “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) rating on Thursday, March 7. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $91 target. The stock of SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Goldman Sachs. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $61.5 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) earned “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Wednesday, March 6. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of SINA in report on Wednesday, March 6 to “Hold” rating. See SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) latest ratings:

The stock of The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.85% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 79,692 shares traded or 29.69% up from the average. The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) has declined 20.28% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRSC News: 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE SAYS EMPLOYEES CAN RELOCATE; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service Corp Announces Organizational Consolidation to Strengthen Operational Effectiveness; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE – PLAN TO INTEGRATE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ACTIVITIES PERFORMED AT CORPORATE HOLDING CO LEVEL INTO LOGISTICARE, CO’S LARGEST UNIT; 07/03/2018 Matrix Medical Network puts a 40-foot Mobile Clinic into a 20-foot Exhibit Booth; 12/04/2018 – MATRIX MEDICAL NETWORK ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF HEIDI CANNON AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE: EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR WD SERVICES SEGMENT; 09/05/2018 – Providence Service 1Q Rev $406M; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q Adj EPS 66c; 01/05/2018 – LogistiCare Names Neil Singer Chief Technology Officer; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service Corporation Announces Organizational Consolidation to Strengthen Operational EffectivenessThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $736.68 million company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $61.13 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PRSC worth $51.57M more.

The Providence Service Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical healthcare and workforce development services for public and private sector entities in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $736.68 million. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services and Workforce Development Services (WD Services) divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold The Providence Service Corporation shares while 49 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 12.69 million shares or 4.14% more from 12.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 161 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 4,267 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) or 617 shares. State Street has invested 0% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 33,228 shares. Globeflex Cap L P invested in 9,512 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Limited Co accumulated 2.62% or 468,813 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% of its portfolio in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Citigroup Inc holds 6,852 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,634 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 4,100 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 4,641 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Ser Gp Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 554 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold SINA Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt reported 3,966 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.05% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) or 19,500 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). British Columbia Inv Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 30,000 shares. Daiwa Sb Ltd reported 14,600 shares. 10,335 are held by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability. Belgium-based Kbc Gru Inc Nv has invested 0.04% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 1.94% or 407,062 shares. Legal General Group Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 463,736 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd reported 575,600 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 89,557 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 193,345 shares. Prelude Cap Management Lc holds 468 shares.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media firm in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $2.45 billion. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, entertainment, and education; and education, digital, fashion, eLadies, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest channels. It has a 19.7 P/E ratio. The firm also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format.