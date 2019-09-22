The Progressive (PGR) Analysts See $1.30 EPS; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Lowered Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding By $758,940

Analysts expect The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report $1.30 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 17.20% from last quarter’s $1.57 EPS. PGR’s profit would be $760.04 million giving it 14.62 P/E if the $1.30 EPS is correct. After having $1.66 EPS previously, The Progressive Corporation’s analysts see -21.69% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 3.83M shares traded or 35.00% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 18.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 19,460 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 86,609 shares with $3.44 million value, down from 106,069 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $51.59B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 13.76M shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 22.74 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 428,281 shares. Appleton Partners Ma has invested 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% or 12,261 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Capital has invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Markston Interest Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cushing Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 37,275 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hills Natl Bank And Com invested 0.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt holds 5,284 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kings Point Capital Mgmt accumulated 0% or 282 shares. Selway Asset accumulated 46,340 shares. 73,474 are owned by Inv Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,575 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Money Mngmt owns 20,461 shares. Skba Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 275,850 shares.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) stake by 3,717 shares to 34,939 valued at $5.99M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) stake by 7,573 shares and now owns 579,783 shares. Linde Plc was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Schlumberger has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $46.60’s average target is 24.93% above currents $37.3 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $49 target. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of SLB in report on Monday, September 9 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Monday, September 16. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $5000 target. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, June 7 report. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85.71’s average target is 12.76% above currents $76.01 stock price. Progressive had 14 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, September 12. UBS maintained the shares of PGR in report on Friday, May 17 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, June 13. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Janney Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 29 by UBS.

