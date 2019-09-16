The Progressive (PGR) Analysts See $1.30 EPS; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Sentiment Is 0.94

Analysts expect The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report $1.30 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 17.20% from last quarter’s $1.57 EPS. PGR’s profit would be $760.04 million giving it 13.98 P/E if the $1.30 EPS is correct. After having $1.66 EPS previously, The Progressive Corporation’s analysts see -21.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.59% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 12.42M shares traded or 354.55% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B

Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 116 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 123 cut down and sold stakes in Guidewire Software Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 83.18 million shares, up from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Guidewire Software Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 7 to 5 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 84 Increased: 83 New Position: 33.

The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $105.9. About 579,458 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. The company has market cap of $8.66 billion. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. It has a 423.6 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud underwriting application.

Stockbridge Partners Llc holds 8.19% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. for 2.09 million shares. Shannon River Fund Management Llc owns 451,166 shares or 7.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mig Capital Llc has 6.85% invested in the company for 419,473 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Capital Management Llc has invested 3.59% in the stock. Lateef Investment Management L.P., a California-based fund reported 255,713 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold The Progressive Corporation shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Mgmt Limited Liability reported 10,487 shares. Donaldson Capital owns 0.02% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 3,535 shares. Rothschild Il, Illinois-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Suntrust Banks has 36,045 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 34,284 shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated accumulated 74 shares. Next Fin Group Inc invested 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Connor Clark Lunn Management Limited reported 336,425 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 124,584 are held by Lafayette Invs. Weik Cap Mgmt reported 4.29% stake. Advisors Asset Management owns 70,121 shares. Oppenheimer And Com Inc has 0.02% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Inverness Counsel Llc Ny has invested 2.19% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $42.49 billion. The Company’s Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. It has a 13.27 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85.71’s average target is 17.93% above currents $72.68 stock price. Progressive had 13 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, July 29. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. Janney Capital initiated it with “Hold” rating and $59 target in Thursday, June 20 report. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 1. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, May 17 with “Buy”. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of PGR in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Buy” rating.