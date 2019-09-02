The Progressive Corporation (PGR) and United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Comparing side by side

Both The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) and United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Progressive Corporation 77 1.24 N/A 5.50 14.74 United Insurance Holdings Corp. 14 0.65 N/A 0.03 377.67

Demonstrates The Progressive Corporation and United Insurance Holdings Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. United Insurance Holdings Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Progressive Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. The Progressive Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Insurance Holdings Corp., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Progressive Corporation 0.00% 23.7% 5.6% United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1%

Risk & Volatility

The Progressive Corporation’s current beta is 0.64 and it happens to be 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s 1.26 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The Progressive Corporation and United Insurance Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Progressive Corporation 0 2 5 2.71 United Insurance Holdings Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

The Progressive Corporation has a 12.14% upside potential and an average target price of $85. Meanwhile, United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s consensus target price is $16, while its potential upside is 36.52%. The information presented earlier suggests that United Insurance Holdings Corp. looks more robust than The Progressive Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.5% of The Progressive Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.1% of United Insurance Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of The Progressive Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, United Insurance Holdings Corp. has 6.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Progressive Corporation -0.05% -0.94% 5.29% 21.32% 36.28% 34.23% United Insurance Holdings Corp. -7.28% -22.29% -27.7% -29.54% -44.95% -31.83%

For the past year The Progressive Corporation had bullish trend while United Insurance Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors The Progressive Corporation beats United Insurance Holdings Corp.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles. The companyÂ’s Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, and pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owners policies, and workersÂ’ compensation insurance, as well as sells personal auto physical damage and auto property damage liability insurance in Australia. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.