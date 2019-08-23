The Progressive Corporation (PGR) and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) Comparison side by side

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Progressive Corporation 77 1.28 N/A 5.50 14.74 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 11 1.58 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of The Progressive Corporation and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Progressive Corporation 0.00% 23.7% 5.6% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0.00% -11.3% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

The Progressive Corporation has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s 7.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Progressive Corporation and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Progressive Corporation 0 2 5 2.71 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The Progressive Corporation’s average target price is $85, while its potential upside is 10.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both The Progressive Corporation and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 81.5% and 69.6% respectively. 0.3% are The Progressive Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Progressive Corporation -0.05% -0.94% 5.29% 21.32% 36.28% 34.23% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. -3.36% -4.18% -13.92% -3.45% -18.71% 4.56%

For the past year The Progressive Corporation has stronger performance than Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Summary

The Progressive Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles. The companyÂ’s Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, and pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owners policies, and workersÂ’ compensation insurance, as well as sells personal auto physical damage and auto property damage liability insurance in Australia. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.