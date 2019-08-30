The Progressive Corporation (PGR) and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Comparison side by side

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Progressive Corporation 77 1.24 N/A 5.50 14.74 Old Republic International Corporation 22 1.08 N/A 2.59 8.81

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Progressive Corporation and Old Republic International Corporation. Old Republic International Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Progressive Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. The Progressive Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Progressive Corporation 0.00% 23.7% 5.6% Old Republic International Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.64 shows that The Progressive Corporation is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Old Republic International Corporation has a 0.83 beta and it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for The Progressive Corporation and Old Republic International Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Progressive Corporation 0 2 5 2.71 Old Republic International Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$85 is The Progressive Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 12.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.5% of The Progressive Corporation shares and 79.1% of Old Republic International Corporation shares. The Progressive Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 0.4% are Old Republic International Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Progressive Corporation -0.05% -0.94% 5.29% 21.32% 36.28% 34.23% Old Republic International Corporation -2.23% 1.51% 3.03% 13.77% 7.85% 10.89%

For the past year The Progressive Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Old Republic International Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors The Progressive Corporation beats Old Republic International Corporation.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles. The companyÂ’s Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, and pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owners policies, and workersÂ’ compensation insurance, as well as sells personal auto physical damage and auto property damage liability insurance in Australia. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.