The Progressive Corporation (PGR) and American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) Comparison side by side

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) and American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Progressive Corporation 76 2.92 580.51M 5.50 14.74 American National Insurance Company 118 0.00 14.18M 14.81 8.17

Demonstrates The Progressive Corporation and American National Insurance Company earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. American National Insurance Company has higher revenue and earnings than The Progressive Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. The Progressive Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than American National Insurance Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of The Progressive Corporation and American National Insurance Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Progressive Corporation 760,925,416.18% 23.7% 5.6% American National Insurance Company 12,018,986.27% 7.4% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

The Progressive Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.64 beta. Competitively, American National Insurance Company is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for The Progressive Corporation and American National Insurance Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Progressive Corporation 0 2 5 2.71 American National Insurance Company 0 0 0 0.00

The Progressive Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 12.88% and an $85.71 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Progressive Corporation and American National Insurance Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.5% and 64.9%. The Progressive Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 0.4% are American National Insurance Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Progressive Corporation -0.05% -0.94% 5.29% 21.32% 36.28% 34.23% American National Insurance Company -1.95% 1.95% 6.92% -11.79% -5.44% -4.89%

For the past year The Progressive Corporation has 34.23% stronger performance while American National Insurance Company has -4.89% weaker performance.

Summary

The Progressive Corporation beats on 10 of the 13 factors American National Insurance Company.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles. The companyÂ’s Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, and pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owners policies, and workersÂ’ compensation insurance, as well as sells personal auto physical damage and auto property damage liability insurance in Australia. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. Its Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products. The company's Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance. Its Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as property, liability, and workers' compensation coverages. This segment also offers credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance; and mortgage security insurance. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.