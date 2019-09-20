The Progressive Corp. (PGR) Holder Agf Investments Cut Holding as Stock Rose; Regent Investment Management Has Upped Its Becton Dickinson&Co (BDX) Position by $533,988

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in The Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 7,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 812,480 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.94 million, down from 820,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in The Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $75.9. About 2.11 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson&Co (BDX) by 63.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 2,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 5,456 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 3,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson&Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $255.25. About 884,669 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 66,087 are owned by Cibc Ww Mkts Corp. Moreover, Bancorp Of Hawaii has 0.05% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,481 shares. Livingston Group Asset Communications (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested 0.27% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Scott And Selber Inc has invested 0.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt holds 33,756 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,773 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Incorporated has 0.49% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company has 52,323 shares. Bluestein R H And owns 1.98% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 147,566 shares. Amg Natl Tru Bancshares owns 5,188 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 184,430 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Lipe & Dalton reported 111 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.16% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hillsdale Investment Mgmt invested in 7 shares or 0% of the stock. National Pension Serv accumulated 0.24% or 282,804 shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) by 40,366 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $85.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign Inc. by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Progressive Announces Chief Investment Officer Transition NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progressive Reports August 2019 Results NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” published on September 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Progressive Corp. (PGR) Announces Chief Investment Officer Transition – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Progressive, and Fastly Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive reports August results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.